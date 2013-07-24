July 24 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eked out a fourth day of gains in weak Wednesday trade, buoyed by a firmer European open and as larger Chinese lenders reversed early losses.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,968.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished flat. Hong Kong bourse turnover sank 26 percent from Tuesday's two-week high.

Markets were earlier set back after China's flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.7 this month from June's final reading of 48.2 as new orders faltered and a sub-index measuring employment sank to its weakest since March 2009.