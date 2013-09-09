BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight day, with Chinese banks leading a rally in cyclicals, thanks to an encouraging batch of economic data and hopes that regulators will let banks issue preferred shares.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 22,750.7 points on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.9 percent.
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 49 per cent under PIS in Grasim Industries Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2nImFpb Further company coverage: