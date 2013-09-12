HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares crept higher
on Thursday, lifted by Chinese banking and shipping counters as
a global freight-cost index kept rising and China's premier
pledged to push ahead with financial reforms.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,953.7
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended flat.
Chinese coal counters slid, limiting index gains, after
Beijing unveiled comprehensive measures to tackle air pollution
on Thursday that involve slashing coal consumption.
The Chinese premier pledged on Wednesday to push ahead with
reforms, with financial system change at the centre of his
agenda and seen as the cornerstone of the newly-approved
Shanghai free trade zone.
Dry bulk shipping counters rallied again as the Baltic Dry
Index jumped 5.7 percent on Wednesday to its highest
since Dec. 23, 2011. It has leaped 63.5 percent since an Aug. 12
trough.