Sept 13 Hong Kong shares slipped for a second
day, as Chinese coal and other material counters extended losses
after Beijing unveiled major measures to tackle air pollution
that involve slashing coal consumption.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at
22,915.3 points, trimming its weekly gain to 1.3 percent. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong sank 0.9 percent, but climbed 2 percent this week.
Both indexes had a second straight weekly gain.
Sun Hung Kai Properties shares, which closed on
Thursday at their highest since Aug. 19, sank 1.4 percent. The
world's second-largest property firm by market value posted a 14
percent fall in full-year underlying profit, lagging forecasts.
UBS analysts downgraded their rating for China Shipping
Development shares from "buy" to "neutral," sending
its shares sinking 6.5 percent. Other shipping stocks also sank
Friday after UBS said the recent surge in freight rates and
potential policy support for the sector have already been priced
in.