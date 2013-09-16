HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares climbed to their highest in 17 weeks on Monday, as investors cheered Lawrence Summers' withdrawal as a candidate to head the Federal Reserve and Macau election results made its gambling sector a standout performer.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.5 percent at 23,252.4 points, its highest since May 22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.6 percent.