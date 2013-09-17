(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Monday was a
17-week high, not 17-month)
HONG KONG, Sept 17 Hong Kong shares slipped from
a 17-week high on Tuesday, led by financial counters as turnover
dropped ahead of the two-day meeting at which the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting is expected to start cutting its stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index, which on Monday had its highest
close since May 22, fell 0.3 percent to 23,180.5 points. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong inched up 0.4 percent.
Wing Hang Bank surged 39.4 percent, its biggest
daily gain since listing in 1993, after becoming the second Hong
Kong family-run bank to receive a takeover offer in as many
months. Its jump lifted rivals' shares.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)