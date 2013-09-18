HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong shares slipped for
a second-straight session in light volume on Wednesday as
investors stayed away ahead of an expected paring of stimulus by
the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index - which ended on Monday at its
highest since May 22 - slipped 0.3 percent to 23,117.5 points.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong shed 0.6 percent.
Bourse turnover was at its weakest in three weeks at $6.5
billion, some 14 percent below its 20-day moving average.
The Fed is expected to release its decision at about 1800
GMT. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to be
measured in any cuts to its $85 billion in monthly asset buying,
while also seeking to reassure investors that the day of an
actual policy tightening is still distant.