July 26 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eked out an advance in lacklustre Friday trade, helped by a 3.9 percent climb for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, and the benchmark produced a fifth straight weekly gain.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,969 points, while rising 2.8 percent this week. This was its best weekly showing since the week that ended Jan. 4 and is its longest weekly winning streak since October.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished flat on the day, but jumped 3.3 percent for the week - its biggest weekly advance in nearly three months.