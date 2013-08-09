US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
(Corrects HSCE percentage rise on the day in paragraph 2)
HONG KONG Aug 9 Hong Kong shares ended their worst week in nearly two months on a positive note on Friday, helped by China coal counters on hopes of rising physical prices and solid China data for fixed asset investment and factory output.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 21,807.6 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.2 percent.
On the week, they slid 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively - their worst since the week that ended June 21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
