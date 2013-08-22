HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses and ended higher on Thursday, as investors covered recent shorts after positive European and China manufacturing surveys gave support to cyclical stocks.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 21,895.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent. For both, the gains were the first in six days.

Belle Int'l Holdings, BYD Company Ltd, China Resources Land and China Shenhua Energy Co are among companies scheduled to announce earnings on Friday.