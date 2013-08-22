US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses and ended higher on Thursday, as investors covered recent shorts after positive European and China manufacturing surveys gave support to cyclical stocks.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 21,895.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent. For both, the gains were the first in six days.
Belle Int'l Holdings, BYD Company Ltd, China Resources Land and China Shenhua Energy Co are among companies scheduled to announce earnings on Friday.
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: