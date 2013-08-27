HONG KONG Aug 27 Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after strong gains the day before and ahead of a slew of earnings reports, while uncertainty over possible military action by the United States against Syria also weighed.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at 21,874.77, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd are among companies scheduled to announce earnings on Wednesday.