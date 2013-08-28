HONG KONG Aug 28 Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest level in more than five weeks on Wednesday, dragged down by energy and utility stocks as investors fretted over Syria and most regional markets slid again.

Shares in mainland energy giant PetroChina dived 4.4 percent while its subsidiary Kunlun Energy plunged 13.5 percent after reports that key executives were under investigation for "severe breaches of discipline."

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.6 percent at 21,524.65, its lowest closing since July 22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since Aug. 9.