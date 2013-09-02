US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq lifted by energy, discretionary stocks
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong shares closed at a two-week high on Monday, thanks to an upbeat China factory activity survey that raised hopes that a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has been halted.
The final Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 50.1 in August, up sharply from July's 47.7 and in line with last week's flash preliminary reading.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at 22,175.34 points in its best day since Aug. 12. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.3 percent to its best close in one week.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed key legislations, putting Asia's third-largest economy on course to launch a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from July.
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry