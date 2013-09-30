HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares had their
heaviest loss in a month on Monday, ahead of a one-day holiday,
roiled by a subpar reading in a private survey on mainland
factory activity and fears of a U.S. government shutdown.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.5 percent at
22,859.9 points, trimming quarterly gains to 9.9 percent - its
biggest in 1-1/2 years. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.7 percent on
Monday, but climbed 10.8 percent in the third quarter.
Monday's losses were the biggest since Aug. 28 and pushed
both indexes to their lowest levels since early September.
Turnover was weak ahead of Tuesday's holiday for China's
National Day.
China's official PMI is due on Tuesday. Mainland markets
will be shut Oct. 1-7 and resume trading on Oct. 8. Hong Kong
markets will reopen on Oct. 2.
On Monday, the final HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
edged up to 50.2 in September from August's 50.1, well below
last week's flash reading of 51.2, with domestic orders proving
weaker than preliminary estimates suggested.
Global markets also came under pressure on Monday as a
shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely. The
euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government
teetered on the edge of collapse.