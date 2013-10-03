HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares had their
biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday, lifted by the Macau
casino and Chinese consumer sectors on hopes that stronger
Chinese visitor numbers in the Golden Week holiday will enhance
revenue.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 23,214.4
points, its biggest daily gain since Sept. 19. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 1.8 percent.
Gains came in tepid turnover - nearly 10 percent below its
20-day moving average - but helped both indexes erase losses on
Monday.
Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment hit
record highs after a strong start to the Oct. 1-7 National Day
holiday and data showed Macau gambling revenue jumped 21.4
percent in September from a year earlier.
China Unicom surged 8.4 percent and China Telecom
spiked 7.6 percent, with traders citing speculation
that mainland authorities may reduce settlement fees for users
at these two smaller telecom operators. This could ensure fairer
competition between them and China Mobile, whose
shares slipped 0.7 percent.
A spokesperson for China Telecom said the company had not
received any notification, while China Unicom was not
immediately available for comment.