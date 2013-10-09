HONG KONG Oct 9 Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, led by Tencent Holdings as investors took profits on the outperforming technology sector while the impasse in Washington sapped confidence the U.S. will avert a debt default.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent at 23,034 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent. Both have been in a tight trading range for almost two weeks.

Shunfeng Photovoltaic International surged more than 20 percent after saying it bid for a stake in the main unit of rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, which is struggling with debts.

Tencent, which closed at a record high on Tuesday, sank 2.9 percent.