HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong shares eked out
gains on the week, thanks to a solid advance on Friday buoyed by
China data and strength in the Macau casino sector after Sands
China posted robust quarterly results.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent for the day
at 23,340.1 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.7 percent.
On the week, the indexes rose 0.5 and 0.6 percent,
respectively.
China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its
fastest pace this year and in line with expectations. Still, the
country's statistics bureau said that growth showed signs of
slowing in September.
For the third quarter, Sands China reported a 62
percent surge from a year earlier for adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortization expenses. Its shares ended 9
percent up at a record closing high.