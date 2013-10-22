HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Tuesday from their highest levels in a month, led down by China
Mobile after its disappointing third quarterly results kicked
off a reporting season for blue chip companies.
The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Monday at its
highest since Sept. 19, fell 0.5 percent to 23,316 points. The
China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings
inched down 0.1 percent.
Investors also took profit on the Macau casino and Chinese
internet sectors that outperformed recently. Sands China
sank 4.9 percent, taking it off its highest relative
strength index (RSI) value, which suggested the stock was at its
most technically overbought level since its November 2009 debut.