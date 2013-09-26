HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares slipped on Thursday, dragged by a 3.1 percent tumble for global exporter Li & Fung Ltd on a news report that U.S. retailer Wal-Mart is cutting orders.

Wal-Mart denied the report and Li & Fung said there have been no cancellations of orders from Wal-Mart.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at 23,125 points, hovering in the same range for a third day. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent.