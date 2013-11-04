HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong shares ended on a weak footing on Monday ahead of a slew of data this week, with the Chinese property sector a key weakness after reports the southern city of Shenzhen planned to impose more curbs on its housing market to stem rising prices.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 23,189.6 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong turnover was lackluster at the start of a week that includes more October China data, on Friday, and the start of a Communist Party policy-setting meeting on Saturday.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Saturday that Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, will raise minimum down payments on second home purchases from 60 to 70 percent in the latest move by a local government to quell rising prices.