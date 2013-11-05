HONG KONG Nov 5 Hong Kong shares closed at
their lowest in a week on Tuesday, with Chinese financials hurt
by fears of more competition and the market roiled by hawkish
comments from China's premier.
The official Chinese media reported that a pilot program for
privately-owned banks may start early next year. Ahead of a
Communist Party policy meeting opening on Saturday, media quoted
Premier Li Keqiang warning against expansion of already loose
monetary policy.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at
23,039 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 29. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.5 percent.
Turnover stayed below its 20-day moving average for a third
straight session.