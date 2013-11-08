HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong shares sank to a
two-week low on Friday, led by growth-sensitive counters with
weak turnover magnifying uncertainty about the outcome of a
crucial Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent on the day
and 2.2 percent on the week at 22,744.4 points, its lowest
closing level since Oct. 25. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8 percent on
Friday and 2.7 percent this week.
Bourse turnover stayed below average ahead of China's Nov.
9-12 Third Plenum that will see the country's top leaders gather
behind closed doors to set the economic agenda for the next
decade.
Investors will also be watching for monthly figures for
China inflation, industrial output, urban investment and retail
sales that are due on Saturday. Data early on Friday showed
China's export growth rebounded more than expected in October.
The manager for both Hang Seng and China Enterprises indexes
is due to release the results of its quarterly component review
after markets close on Friday.
Daphne International and Zhaojin Mining
slid after both were among seven deletions from the MSCI China
index at a bi-annual review, while Beijing Enterprise
Water, one of eight additions, climbed 1.4 percent.