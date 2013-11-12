BRIEF-Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says non-compliances issued by pollution-control board
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
HONG KONG Nov 12 Hong Kong shares slid on Tuesday, led by China's "Big Four" banks as investors braced for news of the country's economic agenda for the next decade at the end of a four-day Communist Party policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 22,901.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.
Turnover totalled $6.4 billion, nearing multi-week lows and some 11 percent below its 20-day moving average.
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
April 11 Hong Kong stocks closed at a four-week low on Tuesday geopolitical tensions involving North Korea and the Middle East hurt risk appetites.