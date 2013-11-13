HONG KONG Nov 13 Hong Kong shares slumped to
their biggest loss in nearly three months on Wednesday, led by
sectors likely to see margins cut as a result of more
competition after China's Communist Party elevated its focus on
markets at a key policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.9 percent at
22,463.8 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong tanked 2.7 percent. This
was their biggest daily loss since Aug. 20.
Losses came in the heaviest turnover in nearly three weeks.
Investors were disappointed by a perceived lack of details
on policies and reforms decided on at the Communist Party plenum
that ended on Tuesday. The party made clear it had no plans to
radically reduce the role of the state in the economy.