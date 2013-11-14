HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong shares bounced from a 2-month low on Thursday, underpinned by strong quarterly earnings from firms such as Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings and healthcare equipment provider Shandong Weigao Group.

The Hang Seng Index, which had closed on Wednesday at its lowest since Sept. 4, rose 0.8 percent to 22,649.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.1 percent.

Chinese medical device company Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer shares surged 29.8 percent in a record gain after its positive third quarter earnings spawned upgrades from UBS and Credit Suisse analysts.

Shares of hypermart operator China Resources Enterprises spiked 4.3 percent after reporting robust quarterly results at the midday break.