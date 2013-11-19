HONG KONG Nov 19 Hong Kong shares pared early gains on Tuesday as benchmark indexes backed away from chart resistance following a surge of buying from investors heartened by Beijing's reform plans.

The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,657.8 points, just shy of the year's intra-day high at 23,944.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.7 percent, trimming early gains after meeting technical resistance at March highs.

The H-share index had its biggest daily gain in nearly two years on Monday as investors rewarded Beijing for its ambitious reform plan.

Although turnover declined from Monday's more than nine-month high, it was still rather robust on Tuesday, totaling $11.5 billion, 47 percent above its 20-day moving average.

China Oilfield Services slumped 4 percent after Jefferies analysts downgraded its H-share listing from "buy" to "hold" after strong gains in 2013. Before Tuesday, it had surged nearly 56 percent this year.