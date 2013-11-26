HONG KONG Nov 26 China shares listed in Hong
Kong slid further from near 9-month highs on Tuesday, dragged by
oil giant Sinopec Corp as police aarested nine people in
connection with the blast at its Qingdao oil pipelines.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong, which had closed last Friday at its
highest since mid-March, finished down 0.8 percent. The Hang
Seng Index was flat at 23,681.3 points.
Sinopec Corp shares fell 2.6 percent after the
official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday that seven
of the detained worked for Sinopec and two were from the city's
economic and technological development zone, quoting police.