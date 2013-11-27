HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong shares ended at a 10-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong mainland Chinese market with non-banking financial and cement firms leading gains among blue chips.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 23,806.4 points, its highest closing level since Jan. 30. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent.

Both indexes, however, remained bound within the narrow 200- to 350-point range it has been trading since Nov. 18. Gains on Wednesday came in lackluster turnover ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and next week's payrolls report.