HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares erased gains after earlier touching its highest levels in more than 2-1/2 years on Thursday, as weakness in two Chinese oil giants PetroChina and Sinopec offset strength in material sectors such as cement and coal.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 23,789.1 points after briefly hitting its highest intra-day level since late April 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.