HONG KONG Nov 29 Hong Kong shares closed at their highest in 31 months on Friday, as Chinese shares listed in the territory posted their biggest monthly gain in nearly two years, with mainland shippers buoyed by reports of a plan to rejuvenate the ailing sector.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the month at 23,881.3 points, its highest closing level since late April 2011. This was its third-straight monthly rise.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.5 percent on Friday and 7.7 percent in November. This monthly gain, the fifth straight one, was the biggest such rise since January 2012.

At $6.2 billion, turnover on Friday was the weakest in three weeks, some 23 percent below its 20-day moving average. Turnover has steadily declined since a big spike on Nov. 18, the first trading day after China unveiled bold reform plans.

H-shares outperformed the A-share market in November and are trading at about a 6 percent premium over mainland-listed Chinese shares - the biggest gap in more than three years.

Chinese shipping shares outperformed after China Business News reported late on Thursday a Transport Ministry director said a "national strategic plan" that proposes an expansion of vessel scrapping subsidies and other steps had been submitted for approval.