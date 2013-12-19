Dec 19 Hong Kong shares fell to a 5-week low on Thursday, underperforming most Asian markets on weakness in Chinese stocks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would trim stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.1 percent at 22,888.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.7 percent. Both indexes closed at their lowest since mid-November.

Leading falls were Chinese financial and energy companies amid renewed concerns over rising funding costs hurting corporate profits after China's short-term money rates rose sharply for a second day on Thursday.