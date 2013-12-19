Dec 19 Hong Kong shares fell to a 5-week low on
Thursday, underperforming most Asian markets on weakness in
Chinese stocks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would
trim stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.1 percent at
22,888.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.7 percent. Both
indexes closed at their lowest since mid-November.
Leading falls were Chinese financial and energy companies
amid renewed concerns over rising funding costs hurting
corporate profits after China's short-term money rates rose
sharply for a second day on Thursday.