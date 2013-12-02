HONG KONG Dec 2 Hong Kong shares outperformed
mainland Chinese markets in choppy trade on Monday, as
non-banking financials surged after China's securities regulator
signalled that A-share initial public offering approvals could
resume as soon as next month.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 24,038.6
points, its highest close since April 21, 2011. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 0.9 percent to close in positive territory on the
year for the first time since March.
Turnover in Hong Kong faded in the afternoon, but still
improved from Friday, totalling some $7.7 billion.
The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent after rising 1.1 percent
at one point and was later down 1.7 percent.
Citic Securities surged 10 percent after the China
Securities Regulatory Commission announced long-awaited measures
intended to streamline the initial public listing process in the
mainland, which has not seen a new listing approved since
October 2012.