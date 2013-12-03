GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
HONG KONG Dec 3 Hong Kong shares relinquished their highest levels in more than 31 months on Thursday, as investors took profits on a Chinese financial sector that had been boosted a day earlier by signs that China could resume initial public listings next year.
The Hang Seng Index, which had closed on Monday at its highest since late April 2011, ended down 0.5 percent at 23,910.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees