HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares slipped in a
third-straight loss on Thursday, with interest-rate sensitive
sectors hit by lingering jitters about an earlier tapering in
U.S. monetary stimulus after recent economic data came in
stronger than expected.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
23,712.6 points, falling for a third day after closing on Monday
at its highest in more than 31 months. The China Enterprises
Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong
inched up 0.2 percent.
Hong Kong turnover sank from Wednesday and totalled $7.7
billion on Thursday, more than 8 percent below its 20-day moving
average.
Parkson Group surged 22.3 percent after rival
Chinese department store operator Golden Eagle Retail
increased its stake in Parkson to 4.64 percent, according to an
exchange filing.