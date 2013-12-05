HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares slipped in a third-straight loss on Thursday, with interest-rate sensitive sectors hit by lingering jitters about an earlier tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus after recent economic data came in stronger than expected.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,712.6 points, falling for a third day after closing on Monday at its highest in more than 31 months. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong turnover sank from Wednesday and totalled $7.7 billion on Thursday, more than 8 percent below its 20-day moving average.

Parkson Group surged 22.3 percent after rival Chinese department store operator Golden Eagle Retail increased its stake in Parkson to 4.64 percent, according to an exchange filing.