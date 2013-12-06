HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares ended slightly
up on Friday, trimming weekly losses, led by Chinese Internet
giant Tencent Holdings ahead of economic data from the United
States and China this weekend.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.1 percent at
23,743.1 points in volatile trade, while the China Enterprises
Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong
slipped 0.2 percent. On the week, they each shed 0.6
percent.
Both had bounced off the day's lows in below average
turnover ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day that could
make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in the
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
Tencent Holdings spiked 2.3 percent to a record
high as investors rotated back to counters this week that had
underperformed since Beijing unveiled a bold reform agenda in
mid-November.
Beijing is due to release November trade data on Sunday,
with money supply, loan growth and total social financing data
due Dec. 8-15. Monthly inflation data is expected on Monday,
while those for urban investment, industrial output and retails
sales are due on Tuesday.
China's leaders will also convene for an annual economic
work conference next week where they will set economic growth
targets and policy priorities for 2014. Separate planning
conferences for urbanisation and agriculture are also reportedly
being held.