HONG KONG Dec 24 Hong Kong shares rose during
Tuesday's half-day session, led by the Chinese financial sector
after the People's Bank of China injected cash into the
interbank market through normal channels for the first time in
three weeks.
The Hang Seng Index, which gained on Monday after
closing on Friday at its lowest since Nov. 14, ended up 1.1
percent at 23,179.6 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent.
Hong Kong markets shut for Christmas at noon Tuesday and
will resume trading on Friday. Mainland China's markets are open
throughout the week.