HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong shares got off to a
sluggish start to the week on Monday, as strength in Chinese PC
maker Lenovo offset weakness in local utilities giant Power
Assets after it slashed the size of a spin-off listing of its
Hong Kong electricity business.
A sluggish mainland market also weighed, as investors took
no cheer from the postponement of another five planned initial
public offerings after the securities regulator said on Sunday
it would step up supervision of new listings.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 22,888.76
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong also inched up 0.2 percent.
Power Assets fell 1.4 percent after it slashed the
size of a Hong Kong initial public offering of its electricity
business by nearly one-third to $3.6 billion because of a lower
expected valuation and its decision to keep a large stake in the
business.