Feb 4 Hong Kong shares suffered their biggest
daily tumble in nearly 1-1/2 years in strong volumes, with
Chinese growth-sensitive sectors sliding as investors returned
on Tuesday from the Lunar New Year holiday, catching up with
losses elsewhere.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.9 percent at
21,397.8 points in its biggest single-day loss since July 23,
2012. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong dived 3.1 percent to 9,509.7
points.
Losses on Tuesday left both benchmarks just hovering above
technical support at levels last seen in July and August at
around 21,300 for the Hang Seng benchmark and 9,400 for the
H-share index.
Turnover faded after a robust morning session, with a good
portion coming for Lenovo Group alone as its shares
plunged 16.4 percent in its biggest one-day decline since
January 2009.
A series of brokers downgraded Lenovo's shares on fears
recent deals would dilute earnings amid reports of another joint
venture with Sony. Lenovo declined to comment on the report,
while Sony said it was "inaccurate".