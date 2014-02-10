Feb 10 Hong Kong shares fell in sluggish trade
on Monday, dragged down by large Chinese banking and property
counters ahead of a fresh batch of economic data from the
world's second-largest economy later in the week.
Adding to negative sentiment, the People's Bank of China
suggested in its quarterly monetary policy report on Saturday
that cash market volatility could persist as it reins in an
explosion of off-balance sheet lending.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at
21,579.3 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slipped 0.3
percent.
Turnover in Hong Kong stayed below its 20-day moving average
for a fourth-straight session as investors marked time ahead of
Janet Yellen's first Congressional testimonies this week as the
new chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
This was in contrast to an exuberant mainland Chinese
market, which outperformed other Asian markets as investors
cheered a host of policy announcements seen as favourable to
earnings growth for sectors from autos to insurers and
infrastructure.
China will release trade data on Feb. 12, inflation on Feb.
14 and money supply and loan growth data by Feb. 15.
The Chinese central bank's two weekly scheduled open market
operations will also come into focus, with maturities due to
drain 450 billion yuan this week.