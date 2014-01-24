HONG KONG Jan 24 Hong Kong shares fell to their
lowest close since Nov. 13 on Friday as worries about Chinese
growth lingered the day after a disappointing manufacturing
survey came out.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent on the
day to 22,2450.1, and lost 3.0 percent for the week. This was
its biggest weekly drop since June.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent for the day and fell 1.5
on the week.
Chinese PC giant Lenovo Group Ltd ended up 1.2
percent after the company agreed to buy IBM Corp's
low-end server business for $2.3 billion in a long-expected
acquisition.