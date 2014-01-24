HONG KONG Jan 24 Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest close since Nov. 13 on Friday as worries about Chinese growth lingered the day after a disappointing manufacturing survey came out.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent on the day to 22,2450.1, and lost 3.0 percent for the week. This was its biggest weekly drop since June.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent for the day and fell 1.5 on the week.

Chinese PC giant Lenovo Group Ltd ended up 1.2 percent after the company agreed to buy IBM Corp's low-end server business for $2.3 billion in a long-expected acquisition.