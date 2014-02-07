Feb 7 The tepid Hong Kong market had its best day in a month on Friday, led by financial and energy plays as investors covered short positions in some counters hit hard in a recent selloff.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 21,636.85 in its biggest one-day advance since Jan. 8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent.

Gains for the day helped both indexes trim weekly losses to 1.8 percent. It was the third-straight weekly loss for both.

China will release January trade, inflation, money supply and loan growth data next week.