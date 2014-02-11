HONG KONG Feb 11 Hong Kong shares posted their
best daily gain in nearly three months on Tuesday, as investors
covered short positions in Chinese insurers and energy plays on
optimism that Beijing will unveil more plans that could spur
earnings growth in some sectors.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.8 percent at
21,962.98 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.5 percent to its
highest in almost two weeks. Both had their best daily gain
since Nov. 18.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd jumped
over 5 percent to its highest in almost two weeks, while China
Life Insurance surged 4.9 percent in its best day in
nearly three months.
China has unveiled a host of policy announcements in recent
days seen as favourable to earnings growth for sectors from
autos to insurers and infrastructure. The
country is set to release a fresh batch of economic data later
this week, starting with trade data on Wednesday.