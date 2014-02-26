HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong shares rebounded
from their lowest in more than a week on Wednesday, thanks to
gains by Chinese oil majors on state-owned enterprise reform
hopes and by Macau casinos in anticipation February had record
high gambling revenue.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) soared
4.1 percent after China Business News reported that its chairman
Fu Chengyu said parliamentary meetings starting March 5 may
yield the next stages of its reform plan.
The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Tuesday at its
lowest since Feb. 14, finished up 0.5 percent at 22,437.4
points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
Gains, which accelerated in the afternoon, came in turnover
amounting to about $8.2 billion, in line with the 20-day moving
average.
In a move aimed at capturing the growth in exchange-traded
fund (ETF) markets, the Hong Kong government plans to waive
stamp duties on ETF trading, financial secretary John Tsang said
in his budget speech for the coming fiscal year.
Sands China rose 2.7 percent and Galaxy
Entertainment 1.5 percent. Citi analysts said in a
note dated Feb. 25 that February gambling revenue could hit a
record high for any month.