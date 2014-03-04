HONG KONG, March 4 Hong Kong shares rebounded on Tuesday, with strength in the Chinese technology and Macau gaming sectors helping benchmark indexes claw back some of the steep losses seen in the previous session following an escalation in Ukraine-Russia tensions.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.7 percent at 22,657.6 points after posting its biggest one-day loss in a month on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.3 percent.

Investors also chased gains in PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) on hopes that more state-owned enterprise reform may be announced at the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, starting on Wednesday.

PetroChina rose 2 percent and Sinopec 2.5 percent.