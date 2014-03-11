BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong shares lingered at a one-month low on Tuesday, in spite of Chinese snack maker Want Want jumping 4.6 percent after posting at midday full-year 2013 net profit that was broadly in line with expectations.
The Hang Seng Index finished flat at 22,269.6 after having closed on Monday at its lowest since Feb. 13. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)