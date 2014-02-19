US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
HONG KONG Feb 19 Hong Kong shares inched up, reaching their highest close since Jan. 23, as investors awaited a key China manufacturing survey due out on Thursday.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent to 22,664.52. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was flat.
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after the company reported net profit growth of 26 percent in 2013.
The HSBC manufacturing flash purchasing managers' index for February, a survey of Chinese manufacturing, is due out on Thursday morning. The PMI for January was the weakest in six months.
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf