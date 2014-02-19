HONG KONG Feb 19 Hong Kong shares inched up, reaching their highest close since Jan. 23, as investors awaited a key China manufacturing survey due out on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent to 22,664.52. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was flat.

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after the company reported net profit growth of 26 percent in 2013.

The HSBC manufacturing flash purchasing managers' index for February, a survey of Chinese manufacturing, is due out on Thursday morning. The PMI for January was the weakest in six months.