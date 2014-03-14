HONG KONG Mar 14 Hong Kong shares fell to a six-week low on Friday, pulled down by index heavyweights Tencent Holdings Ltd and New World Development .

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 percent to 21,539.49 points, its lowest close since Feb. 6. For the week, it fell 4.9 percent, its largest weekly loss since May 2012.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent on the day and dropped 1.8 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss since October 2013.

Shares in China's largest listed Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd fell 4.1 percent to a one-month low after the People's Bank of China demanded that payments made by certain online mobile methods be halted.

Shares in Hong Kong developer New World Development tumbled 14 percent following its announcement on Friday on its rights issue plan and said it would take its majority-owned New World China Land private for HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion).