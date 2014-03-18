HONG KONG, March 18 Hong Kong shares ended firmer on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Tencent, but investors remained cautious on concern over how fast China's economy will grow this year.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 21,583.5 on the day, its first gain after four days of losses. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent.

Internet giant Tencent rose 5.8 percent in its biggest daily gain since January 29.

Shares in Lippo Ltd jumped by as much as 41 percent to a six-year high after the property firm resumed trading following preliminary approval from South Korea to build and operate a casino resort as part of a consortium.