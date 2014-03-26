HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares closed at a
two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by financial counters and
strong gains from dairy giant China Mengniu on its earnings
results.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at
21,887.75, its highest close since March 12.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.6 percent.
Shares in Agricultural Bank of China rose 3.4
percent as investors took comfort in its declining level of
non-performing loans (NPLs) and an increase in net interest
margins.
China's largest supplier of dairy produce China Mengniu
Dairy gained 8.6 percent, its best day since May 2013,
after the firm reported better-than-expected profit for last
year.
