HONG KONG, April 7 Hong Kong shares ended lower
on Monday, pulled down by index heavyweight Tencent as the
Internet firm tracked a slide in tech stocks on Wall Street,
while casino operators also fell.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at
22,377.15.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.5 percent.
Shares in Chinese Internet company Tencent slipped
4.5 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 27, while software
firm Kingsoft fell 6.2 percent.
Gaming plays Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and
Sands China Ltd dropped 5.6 percent and 4.9 percent,
respectively, on profit-taking following gambling revenue
figures released last week.
